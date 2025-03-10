Lorraine Kelly social media account shut down following ‘hurtful’ comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A social media account that monitored the attendance of Lorraine Kelly on her TV show has shut down after the presenter called it “hurtful”.

LorraineKWatch, boasting over 25,000 followers, provided daily updates on whether the 65-year-old had presented her show Lorraine on ITV.

Kelly, who is often replaced by Ranvir Singh and Christine Lampard, was the butt of an ongoing joke, as the X/Twitter account asked urgently “Where is Lorraine?”. It provided an ongoing tally and percentage for the number of shows the host had presented, with the latest figure standing at 68.1 per cent.

When Kelly did present the programme, the account would drily add “Congratulations Lorraine” and update the score. Appearances on other programmes including BBC Radio at the same time as her self-titled talk show were often called out.

But the presenter hit out at the tracker as she spoke out about it for the first time.

“It’s really hurtful actually. It really is. I’ve not spoken about it before,” she told The Guardian. “I’m a grafter and I work really hard and I’ve had to take Fridays off for the past year. I just thought it was weird to care so much.”

Kelly, who has previously said that she took the time off to care for her mum, expanded on why she now works four days.

open image in gallery Kelly called the comments hurtful ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

“Initially, it was for my mum who has been ill,” she said. “And it sort of brings you into line with everyone else because if you look at This Morning, everybody else does four days. And as I’m getting older, I want to do other things, more writing, all of that. Mate, I’ve been doing this for 40 years, working my a**e off.”

The account released a statement, which has since been viewed over 2.5 million times.

“I have always said that if Lorraine or her team reached out and asked me to stop this account then I would,” it wrote in a post on X/Twitter on Sunday (9 March).

open image in gallery Account has shut down ( X/Twitter/LorraineKWatch )

“While I have not had contact with Lorraine or anybody affiliated with her, her comments in this weekend’s The Guardian make it clear that the joke has run its course and it is time for it to end.

“I have said time and time again that this was only ever meant to be fun and I’m very grateful to everybody who has enjoyed it with me. There was never any intention of hurting Lorraine’s feelings and I am sorry if I have done so. Goodbye my Lorrainvirstines.”

Fans of the account lamented its loss as they wrote “sad to see you go” and others who said it was “always more fun than malicious”.

Others posted a meme of Towie star Gemma Collins saying exasperatedly: “It’s a bit of a laugh, it’s tongue in cheek Danielle.”