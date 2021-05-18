Lorraine accused of ‘scraping the barrel’ after interviewing Meghan Markle’s childhood ex-boyfriend

Lorraine viewers have criticised presenter Lorraine Kelly for interviewing Meghan Markle’s childhood boyfriend.

During Tuesday (18 May) morning’s episode of the ITV daytime show, the Scottish presenter spoke to Joshua Silverstein, who dated the future Duchess of Sussex when he was just 13.

Silverstein said that the pair had broken up before beginning high school, with Kelly telling Silverstein that she believed he was “the one who got away”.

However, viewers at home accused the daytime TV presenter of having a “weird obsession” with Markle.

Author and activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu tweeted: “Digging for dirt on #MeghanMarkle #Lorraine interviews Meghan’s teen boyfriend. Why? I suspect @lorraine ratings must be dead in the water to stoop so low.”

Another commenter wrote: “Very confused as to the relevance of talking to Meghan’s first boyfriend... from when they were 13.”

“We’re talking to Meghan’s ex boyfriend next!” one Twitter user said. “Do you hear that? That’s the sound of a barrel being well and truly scraped.”

“Jesus wept they’re talking to Meghan’s ex now... who next? Her gardener? Her hairdresser’s son’s dentist?” one tweet read, while another joked: “Next week we speak to Meghan’s first hairdresser who carries a lock of her hair.”

“Wow Lorraine really dragging Meghan pass [sic] from the woodwork. Thought Piers Morgan obsession was bad but this is on another level,” another response read.

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV.