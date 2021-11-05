Lorraine viewers have been left feeling emotional following an appearance from Dr Noel Fitzpatrick, also known as “The Supervet”.

TV personality Fitzpatrick appeared on the ITV show on Friday (5 November) and broke down in tears while discussing the death of his dog, Keira, with host Lorraine Kelly.

Keira, a Border Terrier, was involved in an accident following which Fitzpatrick conducted an operation that gave her another year of life.

“It was about giving her the option of that, and it was the best year of my life,” he said, adding: “I’m so grateful.”

They then discussed a marathon Fitzpatrick ran in Keira’s honour with a photograph of his beloved pet in his pocket.

“I cried for, well – the truth is I couldn’t cope,” he told Kelly. “The truth is I woke up every day crying, and I’m treating other people’s animals and I’m crying.”

He detailed his strenuous training regime for the marathon, which he had to fit in between operating on other people’s pets. However, following a near-miss with a car, he ended up running the marathon with a sprained ankle.

Dr Neil Fitzpatrick – known as ‘the Supervet’ – lost his beloved dog, Keira, following an accident (Channel 4)

“A really interesting thing happened. I ran it for [Keira], with a photograph of her in my pocket, and when the physical pain met the emotional pain... All of a sudden I was able to let her go, you know? I let her go around mile 19 on the Southbank – and it was beautiful.”

Kelly, visibly emotional, replied: “That’s incredible. I’m so sorry, I don’t want you getting upset, I really don’t. But I can really understand it.”

Viewers expressed how moved they were on social media, with many sharing photos of their beloved pets that have died over the years.

“Watching Supervet @ProfNoelFitz on #Lorraine talking about his wee dog he lost and the unconditional love they give just set me off,” one person wrote.

Fitzpatrick was on the show to promote his new book Vetman, which is out now.