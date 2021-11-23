Actor Lou Cutell, best known for his appearances in Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died aged 91.

His passing was announced by a friend on Facebook. No cause of death was revealed.

Mark Furman, the friend who confirmed Cutell’s death wrote: “After 91 years, and a great life, my friend Lou Cutell went home.”

After listing some of his most notable credits, he added: “He took me to Lucille Ball’s house in 1986. Rest in peace Lou.”

Born in 1930 in New York, Cutell got his start in acting on Broadway more than 60 years ago. He later moved to Los Angeles and graduated from the University of California.

Cutell made his first appearance on TV in 1964 on an episode of The Dick Van Dyke Show.

He went on to appear in a long list of classic TV shows such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Starsky & Hutch, Kojak and Newhart. His most recent credit was for an episode of Grey’s Anatomy in 2015.

Cutell also appeared in a number of noteworthy movies such as the hit comedy Wedding Crashers, Clint Eastwood’s Bird and Jimmy Hollywood alongside Joe Pesci.

