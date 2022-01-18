Comedian Louie Anderson admitted to hospital following cancer diagnosis

Comedian Louie Anderson has been admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with cancer.

On Tuesday (18 January), representatives for the former Family Feud host confirmed that Anderson had been transferred to a hospital in Las Vegas to begin his treatment.

The 68-year-old comic has been diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma – a rare cancer that develops in the lymphatic system – and is “resting comfortably,” his long-time publicist Glenn Schwartz said.

Anderson is best known for his comedy specials and appearances on late-night talk shows.

In the Nineties he created and starred in Life With Louie, a cartoon series in which Anderson voiced his childhood self. He won two Daytime Emmys for the role.

In 2016, Anderson won a Primetime Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in the FX series Baskets as Christine Baskets. It was his third time being nominated for the role.

His TV appearances came in shows such as Scrubs and Touched by an Angel. Anderson also appeared in both Eddie Murphy’s 1988 comedy Coming to America and its 2021 sequel.

He has released four books, including the New York Times bestseller Dear Dad.