Comedian Louie Anderson admitted to hospital following cancer diagnosis
Comic is being treated in Las Vegas hospital
Comedian Louie Anderson has been admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with cancer.
On Tuesday (18 January), representatives for the former Family Feud host confirmed that Anderson had been transferred to a hospital in Las Vegas to begin his treatment.
The 68-year-old comic has been diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma – a rare cancer that develops in the lymphatic system – and is “resting comfortably,” his long-time publicist Glenn Schwartz said.
Anderson is best known for his comedy specials and appearances on late-night talk shows.
In the Nineties he created and starred in Life With Louie, a cartoon series in which Anderson voiced his childhood self. He won two Daytime Emmys for the role.
In 2016, Anderson won a Primetime Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in the FX series Baskets as Christine Baskets. It was his third time being nominated for the role.
His TV appearances came in shows such as Scrubs and Touched by an Angel. Anderson also appeared in both Eddie Murphy’s 1988 comedy Coming to America and its 2021 sequel.
He has released four books, including the New York Times bestseller Dear Dad.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.