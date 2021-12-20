The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Viewers think Louis CK’s new comedy special is proof that ‘cancel culture isn’t real’

‘Devastated to hear that disgraceful cancel culture has once again forced Louis CK to release a new stand up special,’ joked one person

Ellie Harrison
Monday 20 December 2021 08:45
Comments
Sarah Silverman tells Howard Stern Louis CK used to masturbate in front of her with her permission

Louis CK is releasing a new comedy special and advertising it on NBC, leading many social media users to argue that “cancel culture” is a “myth”.

An advert for the comedian’s new show, Sorry, was broadcast during Saturday Night Live at the weekend.

To the soundtrack of The Kingsmen’s “Louie Louie”, the promo shows the comedian performing his act in front of large letters that spell out the word “SORRY”.

He is heard saying in one of his jokes: “Are you picturing it? It’s good. It’s really good, nobody gets pregnant.”

The show was filmed this summer at Madison Square Garden in New York and is available to watch on the comic’s website.

Recommended

It comes four years after The New York Times published an exposé including accusations from multiple women that CK exposed himself and masturbated in front of them. CK later admitted the sexual misconduct.

“These stories are true,” he said in a statement in November 2017. “At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d*** without asking first, which is also true.

“But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d*** isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

The new promo has caused anger on social media, with many arguing that cancel culture can’t be “real” if CK is continuing to do high profile work after admitting to sexual misconduct.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

“So Louis CK has a new special out, Sorry, that he is selling online,” wrote one detractor. “An ad ran during SNL… quit whining about cancel culture, because it’s a myth.”

Another tweeted: “With Louis CK dropping a new special called Sorry of all things & Dave Chappelle doubling down on his bigotry in three successful Netflix specials, I’m starting to think that cancel culture is just a right-wing bogeyman intended to shut down discussion & prevent accountability.”

A third joked: “Devastated to hear that disgraceful cancel culture has once again forced Louis CK to release a new stand up special.”

Recommended

In 2020, CK released a new stand-up special in which he made light of the sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

He said: “I like jerking off, I don’t like being alone, that’s all I can tell you. I get lonely, it’s just sad. I like company. I like to share. I’m good at it, too. If you’re good at juggling, you wouldn’t do it alone in the dark. You’d gather folks and amaze them.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in