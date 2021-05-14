Louis Theroux kicked out of interviewee’s house: ‘Shoot’s going great’

Louis Theroux was apparently “kicked out” of an interviewee’s house while filming in Kentucky for a new documentary.

The interviewee, a live streamer known as Beardson Beardly, tweeted to his followers on Thursday night (13 May): “Just kicked Louis Theroux out of my house.”

Theroux then shared a screenshot of the tweet, writing: “Shoot’s going great!”

Beardson Beardly also started a live stream, during which he took a phone call from Theroux and demanded that the documentarian apologise for his actions.

In a clip shared online, Theroux can be heard saying: “Apologise for what?”

To which the streamer replies: “For trying to accuse me of being a Nazi and doing Nazi salutes in my own home.”

Theroux responds: “Well, if I’d done that I’d think about apologising but I didn’t accuse you.”

The filmmaker eventually does say “I’m sorry for offending you”, to which Beardson Beardly says: “Yeah, go f*** yourself.”

He later told his viewers that Theroux “wasted money” and is “going to look like a total jacka**” if he tries to broadcast their exchange.

According to LadBible, Beardly Beardson was chosen by Theroux for the interview because of his association with Nick Fuentes, an American far-right and white nationalist political commentator and podcaster.

Theroux is yet to announce what documentary he is shooting in Kentucky.