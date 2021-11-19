Louis Theroux says he ‘didn’t mean to offend Joe Wicks’ with viral impression

Louis Theroux has reflected on the impression he did of Joe Wicks in a viral video, saying he believes the fitness coach’s “feelings were a little bit hurt” by it.

In April last year, the documentarian spoke of how he had become a big fan of Wicks’s online workouts. Speaking in a video for LADBible and putting on a cockney accent, Theroux did an impression of Wicks, saying: “Who’s there, you silly sausage? Who have we got streaming in? Silly sausage. Look at my barnet!”

Now, in a new interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, Theroux has reflected on the clip, saying: “I did an interview and talked about him [Joe Wicks]. I did an impression of him and it went slightly viral, minimally viral.

“I think he was possibly confused, maybe his feelings were even a little bit hurt. I had reason to speak to him on a podcast and I apologised. I said, ‘Your workouts really meant a lot. I didn’t mean to offend.’”

Theroux also said the pair are now working on a project together. “We’re doing a documentary. It’s a profile of Joe Wicks. He did an amazing episode of Desert Island Discs where he talked about his family and his parents. I’m not in it, I’m just helping to produce it.”

Wicks recently admitted he found it tough revisiting his upbringing for the upcoming documentary. He said he “buckled” when talking to his parents about the past.

Wicks’s father was addicted to heroin and his mother has suffered from acute OCD and eating disorders.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this piece, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. You can visit their website here.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. They can be reached by phone on 845 838 2040 or their website here.