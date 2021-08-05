Channel 4 is producing a true-crime series that will explore the infamous story of British au pair Louise Woodward.

In 1997, Woodward, who travelled to the US to work as a nanny, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter following the death of a baby boy, Matthew Eeappen, in her care.

Now, almost 25 years on, Channel 4 will reinvestigate the events with a new documentary, Louise Woodward: Villain or Victim? from a new context, providing insight from all sides of the case.

Originally sentenced to 15 years in prison for first-degree murder after admitting to “playing a little roughly” with the baby, her sentence was reduced to involuntary manslaughter on appeal and she served only 297 days in prison.

Eight-month-old Matthew was admitted to hospital with a fractured skull, internal bleeding and a fractured wrist. He was placed in a coma before passing away.

During the trial, Woodward received a large amount of publicity in both the US and the UK.

The documentary proclaims to have new access to lawyers from both the prosecution and defence as well as the detectives and paramedics involved with the case.

The aim of the producers is to bring a fresh perspective to a divisive story.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Daniel Fromm, commissioning editor for factual entertainment at Channel 4, said: “This three-part documentary boxset offers fascinating insights into a trial that gripped the public’s attention on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Louise now lives in the UK and works as a dance teacher with her husband and their daughter.