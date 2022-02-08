Love Is Blind cast: Full line-up for season 2 of Netflix dating show
Meet the next group of singletons hoping to get engaged to someone they’ve never seen before
Netflix has revealed the cast of the second season of Love Is Blind ahead of its launch later this month.
The hit social experiment first debuted on the platform in 2020, with single men and women going on several dates, sight unseen, in the hopes of finding a lasting connection.
Once they believe they’ve made a match, one party proposes before they finally meet face-to-face. From there, the new couple prepares for their wedding as well as get to know each other in person.
Though not every engagement made it down the aisle, two pairs successfully ended the first season of the show as married couples: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, and Amber and Matthew Barnett.
Both are still together today and celebrated their two-year wedding anniversaries at a joint party which aired on a special update series called Love Is Blind: After The Altar.
With the series being one of Netflix’s most popular reality programmes, few were surprised when a second series was announced.
This time, as opposed to season one’s Atlanta base, this run will take place in Chicago. Married couple Vanessa and Nick Lachey resume hosting duties.
These are the 30 contestants looking for love on season two:
Abhishek, 33, vet/DJ
Aja, 28, paralegal
Brandon, 36, insurance broker
Brian, 32, advertising strategist
Caitlin, 31, salesperson
Chassidy, 34, business owner
Danielle, 29, marketing director
Deepti, 31, data analyst
Haseeb, 28, lawyer
Hope, 32, sales manager
Iyanna, 27, programme co-ordinator
James, 30, business consultant
Jarrette, 32, project manager
Jason, 31, flight attendant
Jeremy, 36, entrepreneur
Juhie, 31, clinical therapist
Julius, 39, logistics manager
Kara, 32, client services manager
Kyle, 29, glazier
Mallory, 32, communications manager
Natalie, 29, consulting manager
Nick, 36, vice president of marketing
Olivia, 29, recruiter
Rocky, 30 executive
Salvador, 31, executive assistant
Shaina, 32, hairstylist
Shayne, 32, estate agent
Shea’na, 36, events director
Trisha, 30, broker
Vito, 30, pizzeria owner
Over the course of 10 episodes, viewers watch bonds be formed and broken as the experiment gets deeper.
Love Is Blind season two comes to Netflix on Friday 11 February.
