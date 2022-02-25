The argument that stopped two contestants from getting married in the Love Is Blind finale wasn’t supposed to happen, the show’s creator has revealed.

The Netflix dating show sees a group of contestants get to know each other without ever what the other looks like, with their only way of meeting being one of them proposing.

Major spoilers below – you have been warned!

The season two finale aired on Friday (25 February), with five couples heading down the aisle. However, only two of the pairsactually ended up getting married.

One of the biggest shocks of the episode came from Natalie, who told partner Shayne that while he was her best friend, she couldn’t move past a fight they had had the night before.

During the argument, which was not caught on camera, Shayne said that he hated Natalie and that she was the worst thing to ever happen to him.

Speaking to Variety, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen admitted that the fight between the pair never should have happened, as the couple were not meant to be together that night.

“I think he was worked up and upset after the bachelor party,” Coelen said. “Whatever mood he was in after his experience at Wrigley Field, I think he took that with him back home.”

He continued: “They’re supposed to separate after the bachelor and bachelorette parties and and come together on their wedding day. My understanding is that, for whatever reason, they got together, there was a blow up and it was bad.”

You can read The Independent’s review of the Love Is Blind finale here.

Love Is Blind is on Netflix now.