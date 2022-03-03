The second season of Love is Blind has come to an end.

Fans were sad to see the conclusion of Netflix’s hit reality dating show, which aired its 10th and final episode on Friday (25 February).

After an explosive season finale, it was not long until viewers began speculating whether there would be a reunion special.

Fans will be thrilled to hear that Netflix has reportedly confirmed that a reunion for season two is due to be released.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for confirmation.

When will the Love is Blind reunion be released?

According to Newsweek, After the Altar will premiere on the streaming platform on 4 March.

Love is Blind sees 30 single men and women go on several blind dates in the hope of finding a lasting relationship.

The couples are tasked with getting to know one another without ever seeing the other person. It is only once a couple chooses to get engaged that they are allowed to meet face-to-face.

After getting engaged, the couples are brought to a retreat in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, where they can get to know each other – and the other couples – better.

They are then introduced to one other’s families as they prepare for their weddings. Weddings can be called off at any point by any contestant.

You can find out which couples from season two are still together here.