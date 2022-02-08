Love Is Blind cast: Full line-up for season 2 of Netflix dating show

Netflix has revealed the cast of the second season of Love Is Blind ahead of its launch later this month.

The hit social experiment first debuted on the platform in 2020, with single men and women going on several dates, sight unseen, in the hopes of finding a lasting connection.

Once they believe they’ve made a match, one party proposes before they finally meet face-to-face. From there, the new couple prepares for their wedding as well as get to know each other in person.

Though not every engagement made it down the aisle, two pairs successfully ended the first season of the show as married couples: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, and Amber and Matthew Barnett.

Both are still together today and celebrated their two-year wedding anniversaries at a joint party which aired on a special update series called Love Is Blind: After The Altar.

With the series being one of Netflix’s most popular reality programmes, few were surprised when a second series was announced.

This time, as opposed to season one’s Atlanta base, this run will take place in Chicago. Married couple Vanessa and Nick Lachey resume hosting duties.

The men of ‘Love Is Blind’ season two: (L to R) Shayne Jansen, Nick Thompson, Brandon McGhee, Kyle Abrams, Jarrette Jones, Haseeb Hussain, Joey Miller, Abhishek Chatterjee, Brian Ngo, Vito Slamone, Jason Beaumont, Rocky Smith, Jeremy Hartwell, Salvador Perez, Julius Cacho. (Ser Baffo/Netflix)

These are the 30 contestants looking for love on season two:

Abhishek, 33, vet/DJ

Aja, 28, paralegal

Brandon, 36, insurance broker

Brian, 32, advertising strategist

Caitlin, 31, salesperson

Chassidy, 34, business owner

Danielle, 29, marketing director

Deepti, 31, data analyst

Haseeb, 28, lawyer

Hope, 32, sales manager

Iyanna, 27, programme co-ordinator

James, 30, business consultant

Jarrette, 32, project manager

Jason, 31, flight attendant

Jeremy, 36, entrepreneur

Juhie, 31, clinical therapist

Julius, 39, logistics manager

Kara, 32, client services manager

Kyle, 29, glazier

Mallory, 32, communications manager

The women of ‘Love Is Blind’ season 2: (L-R) Kara Williams, Deepti Vempati, Hope Antoniello Foley, Shaina Hurley, Mallory Zapata, Natalie Lee, Shea'na Grigsby, Trisha Frame, Olivia Harris, Caitlin McKee, Juhie Faheem, Danielle Ruhl, Iyanna McNeely, Chassidy Mickale, Aja Johnson (SER BAFFO/NETFLIX)

Natalie, 29, consulting manager

Nick, 36, vice president of marketing

Olivia, 29, recruiter

Rocky, 30 executive

Salvador, 31, executive assistant

Shaina, 32, hairstylist

Shayne, 32, estate agent

Shea’na, 36, events director

Trisha, 30, broker

Vito, 30, pizzeria owner

Over the course of 10 episodes, viewers watch bonds be formed and broken as the experiment gets deeper.

Love Is Blind season two comes to Netflix on Friday 11 February.