The final episode of Love Is Blind season two is quickly approaching.

Netflix’s popular reality dating show made its debut in 2020 and became an instant success.

The series returned for a second season on 11 February. The season finale will air on Friday (25 February).

The social experiment sees 30 single men and women go on several blind dates in the hope of finding love. It is only once a couple chooses to get engaged, however, that they are allowed to meet face-to-face.

After getting engaged, the couples are brought to a retreat in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, where they can get to know each other – and the other couples – better.

They are then introduced to one other’s families as they prepare for their weddings. Weddings can be called off at any point by any contestant.

The second season’s first nine episodes were released in two parts, with the first five episodes released a week before the following four episodes.

Ahead of the final episode, the three couples Kara and Jason, Joey and Caitlin, and Kyle and Shaina all ended their relationships.

This leaves five engaged couples going into the finale: Shayne and Natalie, Mallory and Salvador, Nick and Danielle, Deepti and Shake, and Iyanna and Jarrette.

The Love is Blind finale will air on Netflix on Friday, 25 February.

There has been no official announcement whether or not Love Is Blind will have a reunion episode for season two.