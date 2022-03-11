Fresh on the heels of the Love Is Blind season two reunion episode, Netflix will likely premiere season three within the next year.

Since its first season in 2021, it has proven to be one of Netflix’s most popular reality shows.

A “social experiment”, it sees 30 single men and women go on several blind dates in the hope of finding love. It is only once a couple chooses to get engaged that they are allowed to see each other and meet face-to-face.

Below is everything we know about the next season of Love Is Blind.

When will season three be released?

In an exclusive with Variety, creator Chris Coelen revealed that season three has already been filmed but that it likely won’t air until later in the next year.

Given season two’s release date, this likely means it’ll be out at the end of 2022 or early 2023,

Where was the season filmed?

According to Coelen, season three was shot in Dallas, back-to-back with season two.

Will there be any changes in season 3?

While Coelen didn’t include any specifics about the new season, he did tell Metro: “Every season is totally unique. Season three is a very different being than either season one or season two.”

When asked how the show decides which couples to follow, Coelen told Variety: “If we are so lucky as we have been in season one and season two to have more engagements than we’re able to follow, then we go with our gut.”

Love Is Blind seasons one and two can be streamed on Netflix.