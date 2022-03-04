Netflix has announced a forthcoming reality dating series titled The Ultimatum, from the same creators of Love Is Blind.

Fans of the hit dating show were excited to hear the news, which was revealed during the Love Is Blind reunion episode that aired on Friday (4 March).

Creator Chris Coelen’s new show will follow six couples on the brink of marriage. One partner, however, is much more apprehensive to say “I do” than the other.

The couples will be given eight weeks to choose whether to follow through at the altar or break up. During that time, they will be given the opportunity to choose a new partner from a different couple and move in together for three weeks.

The 10-episode series will put relationships to the test in the hope that everyone will walk away engaged to their perfect match.

In the show’s trailer, one woman tells her partner: “The only thing scarier than losing you right now would be to marry you.”

Another says: “Do I think there’s a possibility that I could be happy with somebody else? Yes.”

The Ultimatum official teaser

The new dating series will be hosted by Love Is Blind season two hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will release its first eight episodes on Netflix on 6 April, followed by the finale and reunion on 13 April.