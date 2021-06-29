Love Island viewers have paid tribute to Caroline Flack as the show returned on Monday (28 June) night.

The ITV2 dating show came back this week, with a new group of islanders heading to the villa in the search for love and a crack at £50,000. You can find out more about the show’s contestants here.

It is the second series to be presented by Laura Whitmore, who took over the hosting role during the 2020 winter series in South Africa.

Love Island was initially presented by Flack from 2015 to 2019, who tragically died by suicide early last year.

As the first episode began, many viewers shared their favourite memories of Flack on the show, writing that they “missed” her.

“Think it’s so sad not seeing Caroline Flack walking out on Love Island,” one viewer wrote.

“Doesn’t hit the same without Caroline Flack,” another echoed.

Paying tribute, one Twitter user wrote: “As we begin the new series of #LoveIsland let’s take a minute to remember Caroline Flack, who is so dearly missed.”

“It’s just not Love Island without Caroline Flack and her slow mo walk,” one tweet read.

Another commenter added: “Love Island just doesn’t give what it’s meant to give without Caroline Flack. There’s a certain je na sais quoi that’s missing.”

You can read The Independent’s five-star review of the Love Island series premiere here.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, Samaritans offers support. You can speak to someone in confidence over the phone on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website here .

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.