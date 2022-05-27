Love Island cast to take part in inclusion training ahead of 2022 season

Love Island contestants will take part in inclusion training before the start of the 2022 season.

Ahead of the new run of episodes, starting on Monday 6 June, islanders will undergo video training and guidance in order to make the experience as empathetic and welcoming as possible.

These sessions will cover using inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions.

In an announcement from ITV and Lifted Productions on Friday (27 May), it was revealed that this addition is part of their extended duty of care protocols.

Training for incoming contestants will include conversations chaired by BCOMS (Black Collective of Media in Sport) founder Leon Mann MBE, diversity, equity and inclusion consultant Hayley Bennett, disability specialist Shani Dhanda and broadcaster Sean Fletcher.

“These discussions will tackle topics including inclusive language, behaviour, creating safe spaces and being a good ally,” the statement from the production company reads.

As well as this, the islanders will take part in preparation measures that aim to help them deal with the attention they’ll receive while on the show and beyond.

Love Island (PA Media)

This includes details on the two week period before they enter the villa, how to cope with being filmed 24/7, dealing with social media trolling and adapting to life away from the show.

As part of the aftercare package, contestants will receive bespoke training on advice on finance and will be encouraged to secure a management team to represent them.

Each islander will also be offered a minimum of eight therapy sessions when they return home.