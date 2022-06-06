✕ Close Meet every contestant from this year's Love Island

It only feels like yesterday that Millie and Liam won Love Island in August 2021.

But tonight (6 June), the ITV2 series is returning with a new batch of contestants who will enter the Spanish villa in the hopes of finding romance or, at the very least, getting a nice suntan.

Fans of the show – or those deciding to get involved for the first time – are preparing to meet the hopefuls, who will be introduced by presenter Laura Whitmore and narrator Iain Sterling.

One thing’s for certain; the launch episode will take on a different form. In a new clip, it’s revealed that the public will choose which contestants couple up as opposed to the contestants themselves.

Find all the updates from the build-up to the launch show below