Love Island: Couple dumped ahead of Monday night’s grand final
Islanders had to vote on the couples they believed had the least chemistry before the public had their say
Love Island has said goodbye to their last couple ahead of Monday night’s grand finale.
After a public vote to save the most compatible pair, Paige and Adam received the fewest nods and were eliminated on Sunday’s (31 July) penultimate episode.
Ahead of the public vote, each pair had to decide two other couples that they considered the least compatible.
Ekin-Su and Davide received four votes from their fellow cast members, Gemma and Luca received three votes, Paige and Adam received two votes, while Tasha and Andrew received one vote from the Islanders.
Dami and Indiyah were the only couple that didn’t receive any votes from their fellow villa-mates, so were automatically rendered safe until the final.
“Paige was my homegirl, and she’s someone who everyone would like to have as a best friend,” Indiyah told the camera after the vote was announced.
Other well-wishes came from Tasha, who called Paige “sunshine”, while Gemma wished the couple well for their journey outside of the villa.
Elsewhere in the episode, the contestants’ family members came in to visit, but were restricted from hugging or touching any of the islanders.
Love Island season eight concludes on Monday at 9pm on ITV2.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies