Love Island reportedly axes Casa Amor for the first time in 7 years

Love Island’s All Star series is coming in with a twist as the infamous casa amor has reportedly been axed from the show for the first time in seven years.

The secret villa which often shakes things up for contestants and ignites new romantic flames has been around since 2017. But after many years of drama, gossip and tension ITV has now pulled the plug on Casa Amor to bring in alternative surprises on this year’s show, according to reports.

Love Island’s Executive Producer Mike Spencer told The Mirror: “We have got to be reactive. These islanders have done it all before so we have to be one step ahead of them. This give us the chance to shake it up and bring new islanders into the mix in new ways.”

He went on to reveal the twists and turns coming up in the upcoming series, adding: “We have four hidden single beds in the lounge, so make of that what you will."

Another change for the All Stars series is the show’s running time.

Viewers have been glued to their TV screens for a huge eight-week run over the last few years, but this time round it will only last five weeks, making it one of the shortest series in history.

Spencer told The Mirror: “Casa Amor, as we know and love it, doesn’t really work for a five week run because you need time to bed in, get to know each other, see if they are for you and if you want to switch it up.

"I think you don’t need the element of bringing a massive influx of new islanders in. That is good for an eight week run but you don’t need it for this. This is going to be more intense and people will fall for each other quicker."

The Independent has contacted ITV for a comment.

The shake-up has left many fans divided. Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, one user called the All Stars series a “massive flop,” while another simply added: “NO CASA!”.

Love Island All Stars begins on Monday 15 January (ITV)

Another viewer questioned the change in the show’s format: “I think it’s too little too late… They should have been looking at ways to refresh the format back when they decided to give it two series per year.”

“I don’t believe any of these islanders are there to find love and any romantic connections will be purely for the screentime and deals afterwards,” another user commented.

But maybe it’s not all doom and gloom as one viewer added: “Honestly I’m not mad at no Casa Amor. Last seasons didn’t provide a single bit of drama so let’s bring in a few new twists.”

Love Island All Stars begins on Monday 15 January, with Maya Jama back for hosting duties as this returning batch of islanders attempt to find love among a pool of former contestants.

This year’s line up includes Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi, Chris Taylor, Georgia Steel, Anton Danyluk, Hannah Elizabeth, Jake Cornish, Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Liberty Poole, Mitchel Taylor.

Read more about the cast here.