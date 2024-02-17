For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Love Island All Stars villa was filled with emotional scenes after islanders were given the opportunity to speak to loved ones back home on Thursday night.

Tears were flowing during last night’s episode as Olivia Attwood and Dani Dyer also made an appearance on the show.

The episode started with the male contestants being sent off for a boys’ day out, with beers and a catch-up session outside of the villa.

While the girls remained in the villa, they received a text letting them know that they’d get a chance to speak to their loved ones.

Arabella Chi, 33, read out the message which said: “Girls, while the boys are out having beers you will get all the tea with video calls from home.”

The girls then went on to catch up with their friends and family.

First up was Sophie Piper, who was surprised to see her older sister andThis Morning presenter Rochelle Humes on the TV screen.

(ITV - Love Island All Stars )

After a tearful reunion, Rochelle admitted to Sophie that she didn’t warm up to Josh right away, which came after he was having flirty conversations with another Islander Joanna.

The day continued as Georgia Steel received a call from her season 4 bestie, Dani. An emotional scene as Georgia immediately began to cry, admitting that things have been “up and down” for her in the villa, after recoupling with her ex Toby Aromolaran in a big twist that left Callum Jones devastated.

Dani Dyer calls in to speak to Georgia S (ITV - Love Island All Stars )

"I know I’m in the right couple," Georgia S said. "You need to trust him now," Dani said about Toby.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Later in the episode, Georgia Harrison received a call from Olivia straight from the Loose Women studio, with a cameo from her husband, footballer Bradley Dack.

"I think Anton [Danyluk] is amazing," Olivia said, following the negative comments other contestants made about her and Anton.

She added, “he’s such a nice guy and he’s exactly the kind of guy you need, I feel like this is your time to lean into this relationship and let it take its natural course because he absolutely adores you!”

Molly Smith got to speak to her friend Sophie and her beloved dog Nelly, who she had been missing deeply.

Molly’s dog Nelly made an appearance on TV (Love Island All Stars - ITV)

Sophie asked Molly what it’s like living with Callum in the Villa, to which she replied: “It’s actually so nice now that we’ve got to a point that me and him were even making breakfast for Jess and Tom…it’s nice to see him so happy…I don’t think we’d have ever got to this point if we didn’t come in here.”

Arabella and Jess also had a chance to catch up with loved ones as they discussed their current relationships and what’s to come.

There are only a few days left in the Love Island villa before the public chooses who they want as their All Star winners.

So buckle up for a few more days drama and a whole lot of love.

Love Island All Stars is on at 9pm every weekday and Sunday on ITV2.