Love Island’s long-rumoured All Stars series is on its way, ITV has confirmed.

Since it first aired in 2015, the ITV2 dating show – in which a group of singletons attempt to find love while living in a sun-drenched villa together – has formed long-term relationships.

However, it’s now been confirmed after months of rumours that stars from previous series will get a second shot at romance in the first series of Love Island: All Stars.

The spin-off will make its debut in the new year, with past contestants heading to the South African villa used in the winter series for another chance at finding “the one”.

Mike Spencer, creative director at production company Lifted Entertainment, said: “It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.

“It’s set to be a must-watch series seeing some of your favourite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait.”

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and acquisitions for ITV2, said: “After 10 ratings-busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we’re delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars.

“Set in our luxurious South African villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit.”

Love Island is currently hosted by Maya Jama, who took over from Laura Whitmore as presenter for the 2023 winter series beginning in January.

While the show has historically been a ratings juggernaut for ITV2, it has seen a dip in popularity of late.

The launch of the recent summer series in Majorca was watched by an average of 1.3 million viewers in the overnight ratings – more than a million down on the previous summer launch.

Before Love Island: All Stars airs, however, ITV will debut My Mum, Your Dad. A dating show for middle-aged singletons hosted by Davina McCall, it has been described as Love Island for “grown-ups”.

My Mum, Your Dad begins on Monday 11 September at 9pm on ITV. The 10-episode series will air weeknights over two weeks.