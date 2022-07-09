Love Island fans are wondering what’s next for Andrew after the huge events of the latest episode.

On Friday’s episode of the ITV2 reality series (9 July), the truth came to light regarding Andrew’s behaviour while Tasha was in Casa Amor.

Despite still having feelings for Tasha, Andrew previously recoupled with Coco attributing his decision to Tasha not being truthful about her feelings for him ahead of Casa Amor. He informed his fellow contestants that he felt he had been taken for a ride and had strong words for Tasha when she returned.

However, it soon emerged that Andrew, who admitted he had kissed Coco, had done far more than he was letting on.

During the episode, Coco told a group of the boys that Andrew had “sucked on [her] t**s” while Tasha was in Casa Amor. Knowing the turht would get back to Tasha, Andrew immediately confessed this to Tasha, who was left in tears. The news seemingly put an end to their relationship as well as any possible future with Coco.

Following the episode, odds for Andrew to quit the series were drastically slashed.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “The only thing Andrew’s ruined so far are his chances with both Coco and Tasha. He’s now left with two options; suck it up or walk away, and the odds suggest on this occasion he’ll do the latter.”

Truths came to light regarding Andrew and Coco in latest ‘Love Island’ episode (ITV2)

Andrew’s odds to leave the villa ahead of the next episode of Sunday (10 July) sit at 6/4. He is now an outside bet to win the series, also, with odds of 20/1.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.