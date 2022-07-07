Love Island is about to be rocked by its most “dramatic” episode ever.

It’s all happening in the villa following the conclusion of this year’s Casa Amor twist.

As happens every year, the contestants who left the villa will be returning shortly after the boys decided whether to remain in their couple or pick one of the six new arrivals.

However, if they decided to stick with their girl, they could be in for a surprise as that girl might walk back in with a new person by their side.

While typically it’s the boys who leave for Casa Amor, this year it was the girls – and there are some serious question marks surrounding who Tasha, Paige and Ekin-Su will pick.

In a preview sent out hours before the episode’s broadcast on Thursday (7 July), ITV teased the episode, calling it the “most dramatic recoupling ever”.

Picking up where the previous episode left off, the next instalment will see Laura Whitmore lead the contestants in revealing who they’ve picked.

“As you all know, tonight there will be a recoupling,” she tells them.

‘Love Island’ host Laura Whitmore has entered villa for Casa Amor recoupling (ITV)

“Boys – each of you have a big decision to make. So I’m gonna ask you one by one if you want to stick with your partner who has been away in Casa Amor for the past few days, or whether you want to recouple with one of these gorgeous girls standing in front of you.”

She continues: “Now remember, the girls in Casa Amor have also been given the choice of whether to stick with you or couple up with someone new. So boys, it’s time to make your decisions and let’s find out what the girls have decided to do.”

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.