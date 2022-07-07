Love Island spoilers: Casa Amor’s ‘most dramatic recoupling ever’ shocks villa

Viewers are in for some surprises

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 07 July 2022 14:32
Comments
Love Island's Jack reveals his father is Ronan Keating during chat with Gemma Owen

Love Island is about to be rocked by its most “dramatic” episode ever.

It’s all happening in the villa following the conclusion of this year’s Casa Amor twist.

As happens every year, the contestants who left the villa will be returning shortly after the boys decided whether to remain in their couple or pick one of the six new arrivals.

However, if they decided to stick with their girl, they could be in for a surprise as that girl might walk back in with a new person by their side.

While typically it’s the boys who leave for Casa Amor, this year it was the girls – and there are some serious question marks surrounding who Tasha, Paige and Ekin-Su will pick.

Recommended

In a preview sent out hours before the episode’s broadcast on Thursday (7 July), ITV teased the episode, calling it the “most dramatic recoupling ever”.

Picking up where the previous episode left off, the next instalment will see Laura Whitmore lead the contestants in revealing who they’ve picked.

“As you all know, tonight there will be a recoupling,” she tells them.

‘Love Island’ host Laura Whitmore has entered villa for Casa Amor recoupling

(ITV)

“Boys – each of you have a big decision to make. So I’m gonna ask you one by one if you want to stick with your partner who has been away in Casa Amor for the past few days, or whether you want to recouple with one of these gorgeous girls standing in front of you.”

She continues: “Now remember, the girls in Casa Amor have also been given the choice of whether to stick with you or couple up with someone new. So boys, it’s time to make your decisions and let’s find out what the girls have decided to do.”

Recommended

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in