Casa Amor has only just arrived at Love Island and two of the boys are already kissing new girls.

The islanders were put to the ultimate test during Sunday (3 July) night’s episode, as the girls went off to their new villa and the boys stayed at home, with both parties being introduced to six new islanders.

The episode showed the boys getting their flirt on with the new girls in the villa. You can find out more about the new female islanders here.

In a preview for Monday (4 July) night’s episode, both Dami and Andrew are unfaithful and kiss girls outside of their couples.

After playing the game Raunchy Race, in which the two villas go head to head, Dami and new girl Summer spend time on the terrace.

Dami tells Summer that “I wouldn’t really be up on the terrace if you weren’t my type”, before predicting that she wants to kiss and share a bed with him.

Summer then challenges him to a staring contest, with Dami saying: “If you lose, just shoot your shot.” The pair then share a kiss.

After they kissed in the game, Andrew is dared by the boys to kiss Coco on the terrace too.

Andrew tells her that she’s a “bit of me”, before the pair also kiss.

Andrew has been partnered up with model Tasha from day one, while Dami is partnered up with Indiyah.

Meanwhile in Casa Amor, both Danica and Indiyah are seen flirting with the new boys.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.