The cast of Love Island 2022 are finally heading to Casa Amor – and it looks like trouble’s on the horizon for the boys.

Sunday (3 July) night’s episode will see the return of Casa Amor, with the girls being the ones to head to the new villa for the first time.

The episode preview shows the islanders being divided and introduced to two whole new villa’s worth of contestants.

Confident, Jacques said: “I am not gonna find someone better than Paige in three days, give me a year and I don’t think I’d find anyone suited more.”

However, when the new girls arrive, his viewpoint appears to have changed, admitting: “Santa’s delivered trust me… he has brought every single present I wanted.”

Dami, who appeared to be solid with Indiyah, also may have his head turned by the new girls.

“These girls are phenomenal, they’re beautiful,” he said. “Literally, no jokes about it. I’m not gonna lie… I feel like we’re in trouble. I think we’re in trouble, man.”

Among the boys at Casa Amor is Ronan Keating’s 23-year-old son Jack. You can find out more about them here.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.