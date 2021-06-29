Love Island newcomer Chloe has drawn a mixed reaction from her fellow contestants.

The smash hit ITV2 show is back, and its second episode saw the arrival of Chloe Burrows, a 25-year-old marketing executive tasked with coupling up with one of the boys currently in the villa – in the process leaving another girl single.

“I love flirting and I love attention,” Chloe said at one point. Earlier in the episode, she said that her ideal type would have “a really sexy mouth” that “looks a bit nasty”.

“I feel like the queen of Love Island,” she boasted later on. “You can tell the girls are annoyed.”

While many of the guys appeared head over heels within seconds of meeting Chloe, with Jake in particular telling her that she is absolutely his type, the girls were less impressed.

Faye was quick to express amusement at Chloe’s rather unique drawl, calling it “so bait” as she overheard the villa newcomer seductively beckoning the boys to meet her. Liberty, meanwhile, was bowled over by her looks. “Chloe is stunning!” she said. “She’s literally unreal – I do think I could be in danger.”

On Twitter, Love Island viewers were quick to puzzle over Chloe’s voice. “Chloe’s voice is sewww annoying,” wrote one fan. “Chloe’s voice is so annoying,” added another. “It’s like a constant attempt [at] seduction.”

“Love Island” star Chloe Burrows (ITV)

There were also a number of comparisons made to Love Island icon Maura Higgins, who was similarly introduced after her series had already begun.

“Chloe is making me realise that no bombshell will ever out-bombshell [Maura],” tweeted one viewer.

Writer Bolu Babalola added: “Chloe can’t even be a villain right. Miss you Maura xo.”

Find out more about Chloe here.

Love Island screens every night at 9pm on ITV2.