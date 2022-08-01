Love Island viewers criticise show for ‘embarrassing’ Danica with rejection montage on Aftersun
‘If I was Danica I would’ve screamed when watching that montage,’ one commenter wrote
Love Island viewers have criticised showrunners following an Aftersun montage that showed ex-islander Danica being rejected.
During Sunday (31 July) night’s live show, presenter Laura Whitmore sat down with recently dumped contestants Danica and Jamie to talk about their time in the villa.
They were then shown a compilation of Danica being rejected by the likes of Davide, Jacques and Luca, with the clips edited into a spy movie-inspired video called Danica’s Mission Impossible.
The male islanders were labelled as her targets, with the words “fail” stamped across clips of them turning down Danica’s advances.
While Danica didn’t seem outwardly bothered by the clips and laughed along, fans on Twitter jumped to her defence.
“Can they not show Danica’s actual best bits ? Like don’t embarrass her with the rejections it’s so unkind,” one commenter wrote.
“Lmao this Danica on a mission montage,” another tweet read, while one Twitter user added: “Not Aftersun bringing up Danica’s interviews.”
Another commenter wrote: “Why are all of Danica‘s best bits her being pied off.”
“Producers did Danica dirty,” one fan complained, while another remarked: “If I was Danica I would’ve screamed when watching that montage.”
However, many viewers praised the dancer for taking the video “like a champ”.
Love Island concludes tonight at 9pm on ITV2.
