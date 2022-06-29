A former Love Island winner has criticised the show’s treatment of Danica.

In Wednesday’s episode (29 June), the contestants were alerted that the girls would be picking which boy to couple up with.

While several couples are firmed up at this stage in the series, a lot of the mystery surrounded who Ekin-Su, Danica and Antigoni would pick.

Unsurprisingly, Paige, Tasha and Indiyah picked Jacques, Andrew, and Dami, repectively. Gemma decided to stick with Luca.

Ekin-Su, who was coupled up with Charlie, called her decision “the hardest I’ve ever had to make”, but ultimately decided to give Davide “a chance” (again).

It was Danica’s decision that ruffled feathers; she went for Jay, which caused a stir with Antigoni who was going to choose him. Instead, she had to pick Charlie.

Danica protested that she meant nothing by the decision, merely saying she was attempting to explore a potential romance with Jay. However, Danica’s fellow male contestants told her she should have left Jay for Antigoni and, at one stage, Paige sent her away while the girls were all consoling Antigoni.

Former winner Amber Gill wrote: “Why are the guys so rude toward Danica?? I f***ing hate it.”

She added: “I’m shocked at Paige. [She] was a rude there.”

However, viewers were split down the middle by Danica’s decision.

‘Love Island’ contestant Danica (ITV)

“Danica: “have i missed something?” The entire UK: YES!” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Danica isn’t being honest she knew what she was doing.”

Others defended Danica, believing her to merely be trying to play the game.

“If I’m Danica I’m walking like how is she putting up with this,” one viewer wrote, stating: “How many blows to her dignity can she take.”

"Danica has suffered in this villa," another concluded.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.