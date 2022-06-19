Love Island shock as contestant dumped from villa after Danica makes recoupling decision

It’s all change in the ITV2 villa

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 19 June 2022 21:30
Comments
Love Island 2021 trailer

Love Island has continued with its most dramatic episode yet on Sunday (19 June).

After a few days of waiting for the conclusion to the cliffhanger dropped at the end of the previous episode, which aired on Friday (17 June), fans have now discovered who Danica picked in the recoupling.

The newcomer was informed that she would have to make her choice, despite only having a short amount of time to get to know them.

This threw the safety of both Paige and Gemma into question considering Danica seemed to be getting close with Jacques and Luca.

Ultimately, she picked Luca, leaving Gemma on her own and Luca to hesitantly couple up with Danica.

Recommended

Elsewhere, Tasha picked Andrew, Amber picked Dami, Ekin-Su picked Jay, which left Gemma to pick Davide. Paige then picked Jacques with Indiyah picking Ikenna.

This meant that Remi Lambert was dumped from the villa.

Remi Lambert has been dumped from ‘Love Island’

(ITV)

Before entering the villa, Manchester-based model Remi revealed that his journey to the show has come from being a faithful viewer of previous seasons.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in