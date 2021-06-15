Love Island ‘seeking disabled contestant’ for 2021 series in diversity push

Love Island is reportedly hoping to welcome its most diverse line-up ever this year.

Ahead of its return on 28 June, reports have emerged that Love Island is aiming to feature its first ever disabled contestant.

Millie Pickles – who is an amputee – recently revealed on the video sharing network TikTok that she was asked to star on the forthcoming series. The para-athlete declined.

Outlets have since reported that Love Island bosses are “actively approaching someone with a disable disability”.

The news is part of wider speculation that this series’ line-up will be the ITV reality show’s most diverse cast yet, featuring contestants of “all shapes and sizes”.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Love Island for comment. ITV has confirmed that although the series is due to air in less than two weeks, this year’s contestants are yet to be finalised.

Last week, Pickles – an athlete who lost her leg in 2017 after an accident –shared the news that she had been asked to appear on the hit reality dating competition on social media.

“Just thinking – I was asked to go on Love Island this year and I said no but, would I have been the first disabled Love Islander?’ she said in a video.

“And does this mean that they’re being more inclusive? Because if so, fabulous. I cannot wait to watch.”

The news follows after Love Island bosses came under fire for saying that hosting LGBTQ+ contestants would present “logistical difficulties”.