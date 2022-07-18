Ed Balls weighed in on the latest Love Island episode, criticising Luca’s reaction to Gemma “flirting” with Billy.

On Sunday’s episode (17 July), viewers were shown the second half of the islanders’ movie night, in which the contestants watched clips of their partners’ behaviour away from them in the villa.

Luca fumed during the show after seeing Gemma’s chats with Billy, saying: “Bring a f***ing bird in now and watch me flirt. If she wants to play it down to me I will f***ing explode.”

While hosting Good Morning Britain on Monday (18 June), former politician Balls called Luca’s reaction “disastrous”.

“I thought in the first week or so, Gemma, Michael Owen’s daughter, had a bad start, but actually, I think she has really done well,” he stated. “Luca, last night, it was disastrous. What was he doing?”

He continued: “They’re on a show called Love Island, right? They’re supposed to flirt with each other.

Luca, Ed Balls (ITV)

“Gemma, as far as I can see, had a pretty mild conversation with Billy, and Luca last night was ‘I’ve been betrayed, no bird treats me like that’. It was awful!”

Elsewhere in the episode, Luca was shown egging the boys on to flirt with the new girls while their partners were in Casa Amor.

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2.