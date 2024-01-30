Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island series eight winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have broken up after a “rollercoaster” 18 months together, the British-Turkish actor confirmed in a shock statement.

Cülcüloğlu, who won the eighth season of the hit ITV dating reality show with Sanclimenti, announced they have parted ways in a statement shared on Instagram on Tuesday (30 January), while thanking their fans for “your continued support” since they left the Love Island villa together in 2022.

She wrote: “The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this relationship work as we cared deeply for each other.

“Unfortunately, I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways.”

Requesting privacy as they navigate the break-up, she added, “I enjoyed our time together and will cherish the memories we made”.

The 29-year-old model and TV actor signed her message off: “Thank you for your continued support. It’s been so lovely to have you follow our Love Island journeys together since the villa, and we hope you’ll continue to follow our careers as we go off in our own directions.”

The Independent has contacted Sanclimenti’s representatives for comment.

Cülcüloğlu and Sanclimenti won Love Island season eight after securing two-thirds of the public vote in July 2022. Less than a year later. the 29-year-old Italian businessman, Sanclimenti revealed they had split up and that he would “continue to support Ekin in any way possible”.

The pair got back together in August 2023, with Sanclimenti later describing their time apart as a “break” rather than a break-up.

Ekin-Su and Davide met in the luxurious ‘Love Island’ villa during the show’s eighth season (Getty Images)

Cülcüloğlu, who entered the villa as a bombshell, and Sanclimenti’s relationship on the show was marked both by grand romantic gestures and explosive arguments. One of the season’s most memorable moments involved Sanclimenti accusing Cülcüloğlu of being “a liar” and “an actress” after she secretly kissed another contestant while coupled with him.

Since winning Love Island, they secured a TV deal for a series in which the couple explored their home countries of Italy and Turkey together.

After Cülcüloğlu, whose recent appearance on the second season of The Traitors USA was a huge hit, revealed she and Sanclimenti were no longer together on Tuesday, some of her fans expressed their desire to see her return to Love Island for the ongoing All Stars season being filmed in South Africa.

Ekin-Su’s breakup statement (Instagram/@ekinsuofficial)

The spin-off series features past contestants returning to the luxurious, sun-soaked villa for a second chance at love.

“Ekin Su and Davide have broken up (again) so maybe it’s time for Ekin to visit the all stars villa,” one fan speculated, in a message posted on X (formerly Twitter0\,

Another wrote: “Now that Ekin Su and Davide broke up. One of them will probably come in this season… or probably both,”

“Ekin su going into the villa now is the only thing that can save this all stars season lol,” a third fan wrote.

Despite these fan predictions, Cülcüloğlu has previously ruled out returning to Love Island, calling her decision to participate on the show “a one time thing”.

When asked whether she’d consider making a comeback, she told Mail Online: “No I’m not doing that, no. To me Love Island is a one time thing and I’ve done that. I’ve had my experience and I loved it and that’s it for me.”