Love Island viewers have rallied around Ekin-Su after suggesting that she “isn’t the same anymore” in the villa.

During Monday (18 July) night’s episode, Ekin-Su seemed very subdued after movie night, telling Paige that she had spoken to Davide as there was nothing left to say. Davide meanwhile said that he’d seen yet another “red flag” in her.

“This morning I woke up feeling, do you know what, f*** you,” she said. “Why should I go up to him and be a little puppy... I’m done and I mean that.”

Ekin-Su then opened up to Luca about being feeling vulnerable with Davide.

“He doesn’t know how I feel,” she whispered.

When Luca said that Davide was scared about getting hurt, Ekin-Su replied: “Yeah, but so am I... He doesn’t trust me and I’m just like, why am I the one always apologising?”

On social media, fans vowed to “protect Ekin-Su at all costs”.

“PETITION FOR EKIN-SU TO WIN THE 50K ALONE,” one Twitter user wrote.

“EKIN, WE WILL HAVE A CAR READY, SECURITY DETAIL SORTED AND A MILLION BRAND DEALS ON THE TABLE, just say the word, WE WILL SAVE YOU,” another tweet read.

One Twitter user commented: “I know she’s not going to but I really want Ekin-Su to be done with Davide for real. I’m tired of these women always taking their trash men back like it never used to be like this before.”

“Ekin-su just isn’t the same anymore BRING BACK THE OLD EKIN,” another commenter added.

Elsewhere in the episode, the couples played a game of suck and blow, where Tasha voted Ekin-Su and Davide as the fakest couple.

However, Luca ruffled feathers after suggesting that Tasha was “riding” Andrew’s coattails to the final.

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2.