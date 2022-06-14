Love Island viewers have praised Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu for bouncing back after facing romantic issues with Davide Sanclimenti.

On Tuesday night’s (14 June) episode of the hit dating show, two new contestants entered the villa: model Remi Lambert and investment banker Jay Younger.

In the episode, Turkey-based actor Ekin-Su got emotional after feeling as if her partner, Davide, wasn’t putting in the effort she deserved.

“I never cry,” she chuckled while wiping away a tear during a confessional moment.

However, with the entrance of Jay, Ekin-Su seemed much happier – a speedy development that has entertained fans of the show.

She quickly made her affections for Jay clear, telling her fellow Islanders: “I think I am going to pass out.. he’s so cute, I am going to pass out, I really like him, I am getting to know him.”

“Gotta respect Ekin-Su’s hustle, I can’t lie,” one viewer wrote, while another claimed: “Ekin-Su’s work rate is impressive” with some laughing emojis.

One Love Island fan mentioned that former contestant Molly-Mae Hague would be impressed with Ekin-Su’s ability to make the most of her time in the villa.

“Molly Mae would be proud of Ekin-Su’s work rate, homegirl’s been using her 24 hours well,” they wrote, jokingly referring to Molly-Mae’s infamous comments about everyone having the same 24 hours in a day.

Elsewhere, another viewer commented on Ekin-Su’s positivity about potentially moving on from Davide, saying: “Cry today, new boy tomorrow. It’s like Ekin Su the only one who remembers 50 bags is on the line.”

Love Island airs nightly (except Saturdays) on ITV2 at 9pm. You can read the review of Monday night’s episode here.