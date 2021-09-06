Faye Winter has confessed that she would have complained to Ofcom herself if she had watched a contestant behave in the same way she did on Love Island.

The reality star shocked viewers earlier this summer when she shouted repeatedly at Teddy Soares, who she was coupled with, after a game showed footage of him admitting to being sexually attracted to another islander while in Casa Amor.

Faye claimed that she had incorrectly believed Teddy was “a f***ing saint” in Casa Amor, and now believed him to be “a f***ing liar” and a “two-faced p***k”.

Winter’s actions were described as “abusive” by some fans of the show, with 25,000 people complaining to Ofcom about the incident.

During the Love Island Reunion show, Winter watched clips of the moment for the very first time. Speaking to host Laura Whitmore afterwards, she said: “I mean… there would have been another complaint if I had watched it back as well. It’s not nice. [There would have been a complaint] from myself. Yeah. I would have been complaining about it too. Not my finest moment.”

Soares, meanwhile, said: “Yeah that was painful, obviously I’ve not watched that back either. Living in the moment it was painful to see how she was hurt, but we’ve moved on so far from it, like it’s unreal.”

Winter went on to apologise to her co-stars and the live studio audience.