Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email

The remaining Love Island 2022 couples are vying for the public’s affections ahead of the final this Monday (1 August).

The eighth series of the hit ITV dating show launched on Monday 6 June. Find out when the finale is here.

How to vote on Love Island

Audience voting for the ITV2 dating show takes place on the Love Island app, which can be downloaded on Apple devices via the App Store or Google Play.

Votes can vary from voting for your favourite individual islanders or couples, to who should go on a date with bombshells (new contestants who enter mid-season).

Viewers will be told during the episode what they are voting for and how many votes they have.

A deadline is also given, meaning you cannot vote if watching on catch-up. Voting is free.

Meanwhile, if you’re curious about applying to be on the series next year, it’s not too late.

You can apply to be on the show on the ITV website – but there are some pretty strict rules. Find out how to be on Love Island 2023 here.