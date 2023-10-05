Love Island Games unveils full season one cast, premiere date and trailer

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island Games – the highly-anticipated new Love Island spin-off – has unveiled its full season one cast, premiere date and trailer.

Taking place in Fiji, the forthcoming Peacock original will welcome back an all-star cast of Islanders from the UK, US, Australia, Sweden, Germany and France for a second chance at love.

Romance will meet reality in this new series, as Islanders “are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns that help control the game like never before”.

The host of Love Island UK, Maya Jama, will serve as the host of the new series along with British comedian Iain Sterling narrating.

Love Island Games debuts on Peacock on 1 November, and will continue airing six days a week. It is also expected to air on ITV X for UK viewers.

Meet the full season one Love Island Games cast below:

Aurelia Lamprecht (Season four, Germany)

Aurelia Lamprecht (Peacock )

Lamprecht, 26, competed in the 2020 season four of Love Island Germany, where she voluntarily walked off the show on day 25 because she wasn’t interested in anyone. She came in ninth place.

Cely Vazquez (Season two, US)

Cely Vazquez (Peacock)

Vazquez, 27, appeared in the 2020 season two of Love Island US, where she coupled up with Johnny Middlebrooks early on. They remained together throughout the series and afterwards, before announcing their split in January 2021. The former flames will reunite on the inaugural season of Love Island Games.

Courtney Boerner (Season four, US)

Courtney Boerner (Peacock)

Boerner, 25, featured in the fourth season of Love Island US last year. Ahead of her stint on the show, she admitted to having undergone 19 cosmetic procedures.

Months after her exit, she opened up to fans about the depression she had been experiencing since her time on the show.

Deb Chubb (Season four, US)

Deb Chubb (Peacock)

Chubb, 27, paired up with Jesse Bray on season four of the US series in 2022. The two, however, broke up four months after exiting the villa.

Georgia Steel (Season four, UK)

Georgia Steel (Peacock)

Steel, 25, competed in 2018 on the fourth season of the UK series. She had initially paired with Josh Denzel until he left her to recouple with Kaz Crossley.

The social media influencer has since appeared on various reality series, including Celebs on the Ranch, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Coach Trip and Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love.

Imani Wheeler (Season five, US)

Imani Wheeler (Peacock)

Wheeler, 22, recently completed her time on the 2023 season five of Love Island US, where she entered the villa on day 13 as a bombshell contestant – someone whose entrance is meant to cause a stir between existing couples.

Before her time on the show, she competed in beauty pageants and came close to being crowned Miss California.

Jessica Losurdo (Season four, Australia)

Jessica Losurdo (Peacock)

Losurdo, 27, is one of the Australian representatives who competed in the show’s 2022 season four. By day, she works as a risk analyst. By night, she’s a proud gamer, who would much prefer a night in playing video games.

Justine Ndiba (Winner Season two, US)

Justine Ndiba (Peacock)

Ndiba, 30, is the winner of Love Island US season two. She and Caleb Corprew won over fans in the 2020 series. Their eventual breakup four months after the show left many fans heartbroken.

Kyra Green (Season one, US)

Kyra Green (Peacock)

Green, 26, was a competitor in the 2019 debut season of the US series. During her time on the show, she came out as bisexual and continues to be an advocate for LGBT+ rights.

Liberty Poole (Season seven, UK)

Liberty Poole (Peacock)

Poole, 24, who was featured on the 2021 seventh season of Love Island UK, was left in tears after her split with Jake Cornish. Their breakup led her to walk from the show before the final.

She’s since opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphia and regularly posts about body confidence on social media.

Lisa Celander (Season three, Sweden)

Lisa Celander (Peacock)

Celander, 27, is the only Swedish representative in this inaugural season of Love Island Games. She competed in the third season of her country’s version of the reality series earlier this year.

She currently lives in Mallorca and works as a skin therapist.

Megan Barton-Hanson (Season four, UK)

Megan Barton-Hanson (Peacock)

Barton-Hanson, 29, made it to the season four UK season finale with Wes Nelson. She was later confronted by Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-husband Scott Disick on Instagram for her treatment of Eyal Booker, with whom Disick had recently become friends.

At the time, Eyal had been dating Delilah Belle Hamlin, while Disick was rumoured to be dating Delilah’s sister Amelia Hamlin.

Tina Provis (Winner Season three and Season four, Australia)

Tina Provis (Peacock)

Tina entered the villa on day one and was crowned the winner alongside Mitch Hibberd. The two have since broken up; however, both exes are set to compete in this forthcoming series of Games.

Zeta Morrison (Winner Season four, US)

Zeta Morrison (Peacock)

Zeta was crowned the Love Island USA winner in season four alongside Timmy Pandolfi. The pair broke up a few months after the show ended.

Callum Hole (Season four, Australia)

Callum Hole (Peacock)

24-year-old personal trainer from Brisbane Callum took part in the fourth season of Love Island Australia. He reached the finals with bombshell Madeline Wilcox; however, the pair announced they’d split up soon after the show ended.

Carrington Rodriguez (Season two, US)

Carrington Rodriguez (Peacock)

Carrington Rodriguez is a 26-year-old Sales Manager from Salt Lake City in Utah, who took part in the second season of Love Island USA.

Curtis Pritchard (Season five, UK)

Curtis Pritchard (Peacock)

One viewers will be most excited for is the return of professional dancer Curtis Pritchard, 27. Curtis, brother of former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ, was responsible for some of the most viral Love Island moments of all time. From telling Amy Hart he would rather make the islanders coffee than cuddle her in the morning, before dumping her, to the immortal words: “Never watch the clock, be the clock. Keep ticking, moving forward and progressing in life.”

Eyal Booker (Season four, UK)

Eyal Booker (Peacock)

Eyal was another season four favourite, known for his unusually spiritual outlook. The 28-year-old model went on to appear in a number of celebrity game shows. In 2021, he appeared in two episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside his then-girlfriend Delilah Belle Hamlin, the daughter of cast member Lisa Rinna.

Jack Fowler (Season four, UK)

Jack Fowler (Peacock)

Jack Fowler is the fourth Love Island 2018 star in the Games cast. The London-born DJ and personal trainer entered the villa on day 26 and was dumped from the island on day 53. He became a fast fan-favourite in the meantime, though, earning the affectionate nickname “OluwaJack” in reference to his closeness to the Black community

Johnny Middlebrooks (Season two, US)

Johnny Middlebrooks (Peacock)

25-year-old Middlebrooks divided fans during his time on the show. Nevertheless, he was crowned runner-up alongside Cely Vazquez.

Mike Boateng (Season six, UK)

Mike Boateng (Peacock)

Footballer-turned-policeman Mike narrowly missed out on the finals in 2020 with his partner Priscilla Anyabu.

Mitch Hibberd (Winner Season three and Season four, Australia)

Mitch Hibberd (Peacock)

27-year-old footballer Mitch was crowned the winner of season three alongside Tina Provis. He then returned as a bombshell the following series.

Ray Gantt (Season one, US)

Ray Gantt (Peacock)

Ray, 28, coupled with Justine Ndiba, capturing hearts on Love Island USA 2020; post-show, he has gone on to compete in other reality dating series including Ex On The Beach.

Scott Van-der Sluis (Season 10, UK and Season five, US)

Scott Van-der Sluis (Peacock)

Lots of Love Island fans were rooting for Scott due to the treatment he received from fellow islanders who accused him of lying about his feelings. He’ll be hoping for a warmer crowd this time around.

Steph Blackos (Season two, France)

Steph Blackos (Peacock)

Stephane Blackos is a 23-year-old model from Paris, who took part in the second season of Love Island France.

Toby Aromolaran (Season seven, UK)

Toby Aromolaran (Peacock)

Toby was one of the most-liked, most controversial contestants in recent Love Island memory. Viewers were up in arms after he flip-flopped between Chloe and Abigail and then brought Mary back from Casa Amor before deciding he wanted Chloe back. The couple ended in second place, behind Millie and Liam; however, they broke up shortly after celebrating their one-year anniversary.

Love Island Games premieres on Peacock on 1 November with new episodes airing six days a week.