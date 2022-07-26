Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Love Island fans can’t believe Gemma and Luca weren’t in the bottom three after licking argument

‘Luca and Gemma voters reveal yourself,’ posted one viewer

Ellie Harrison
Tuesday 26 July 2022 22:25
Comments
Luca and Gemma say 'I love you' on Love Island

Love Island fans are in disbelief that Gemma and Luca didn’t end up in the bottom three in the latest public vote.

The pair spent the majority of Tuesday night’s episode (26 July) arguing after the Mile High challenge, which saw the girls put on air hostess-themed performances for the boys.

During Gemma’s dance, she licked several of the boys’ chests and necks.

Luca struggled to hide that he didn’t like seeing Gemma do this, leading to her confront him about having “a face like a slapped arse” after the challenge.

At first, Luca denied being annoyed about the licking, which infuriated Gemma.

Recommended

The pair then argued less about the fact that she licked the boys, and more about the fact that Luca was annoyed about it and had pretended he wasn’t.

At one point, Luca stormed out and chucked his microphone.

At the end of the episode, it was announced that the public had been voting for their favourite couple, meaning the couple with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the island.

Mile High challenge

(ITV)

The three couples with the fewest votes were: Jamie and Danica, Dami and Indiyah, and Adam and Paige.

We won’t find out who was the least popular until tomorrow’s episode (27 July), but fans are already fuming that Gemma and Luca weren’t in the bottom three.

“This s*** is so rigged how are Luca and Gemma not in the bottom three,” tweeted one person.

“CAN WE PLEASE GET GEMMA AND LUCA IN THAT BOTTOM THREE JUST THIS ONCE I’M TIRED,” added another.

“You’re telling me Indiyah and Dami in the bottom three but not Gemma and Luca?!” posted a third.

Recommended

A fourth said: “LUCA AND GEMMA VOTERS REVEAL YOURSELF.”

Love Island airs nightly (except Saturdays) at 9pm on ITV2.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in