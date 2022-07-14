Love Island viewers react to Gemma and Luca saying ‘I love you’

Love Island viewers have reacted to Gemma and Luca saying they love each other.

During Thursday’s episode (14 July) of ITV2’s hit reality dating show, the longtime couple expressed their affections for one another.

After a recoupling ceremony – which some viewers have called the “most awkward” one ever – Luca and Gemma shared a private moment.

Luca then said “I love you” to Gemma, to which she responded that she loved him back.

Some viewers, however, have claimed that the famous footballer’s daughter looked “unsure”.

“Gemma said that I love you through her teeth,” joked one person on Twitter.

Another added: “Gemma girl, you don’t love this man,” with a third person writing: “I don’t think Gemma was ready to say I love you too just yet.”

Others have suggested that Gemma may not be entirely comfortable sharing her feelings publicly.

“Gemma is definitely someone who doesn’t like being open about her feelings,” said one person.

Elsewhere during the episode, an “awkward” recoupling left Deji and Coco together, a pairing that viewers have called “the most pointless couple ever”.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm every day except Saturdays. Episodes are then available to watch on ITVHub and BritBox the following morning.