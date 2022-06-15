Love Island: Which contestants know Gemma’s dad is Michael Owen?

Islander has been at the centre of some of the most dramatic moments on the series so far

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 15 June 2022 11:46
Love Island: Gemma says Ekin-Su can shove patronising comments ‘up your a**’

The majority of the tension in this year’s Love Island surrounds someone who isn’t even in the villa.

Ahead of the ITV2 reality show’s return for its eighth run, it was revealed that Gemma Owen, the daughter of former football pro Michael Owen, would be a contestant.

Sure enough, when the series began, 19-year-old Gemma was present – and she’s become one of the most-talked about contestants not just because of her father.

She’s been at the centre of some of the most dramatic moments to have aired so far – but still is yet to publicly announce who her father is.

At this time, it’s unknown if she’s told anybody, including the friends she’s made, but it seems ITV2 would have included those scenes in the episode if she had.

Currently, there are officially only two contestants who know, and one of those, Liam Llewellyn, only found out because they left the villa (it’s a strong bet Afia, who left earlier this week, now knows too).

The other contestant is newcomer Jacques O’Neill, who knew before joining the villa because he once dated Gemma. He appears to have kept her news secret, though, meaning the contestant Gemma is coupled up with, Luca Bish, still doesn’t know.

Gemma Owen with Luca Bish on ‘Love Island’

(ITV)

Considering there are many new additions throughout the series, it seems likely that producers will ask them to keep the detail to themselves until Gemma decides to tell her fellow contestants.

The Independent has contacted ITV2 to see if this is the case.

You can find The Independent’s review of the latest episode of Love Island here.

The series continues nightly, except Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2. The episodes are then available to stream the following morning on Britbox.

