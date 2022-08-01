Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Love Island: Michael Owen is ‘really proud’ of daughter Gemma despite skipping ‘meet the parents’ episode

Footballer did not appear in Sunday’s penultimate episode

Isobel Lewis
Monday 01 August 2022 09:03
Comments
Love Island: Alfie Boe serenades Davide and Ekin-Su during their date

Michael Owen is “really proud” of daughter Gemma despite not appearing in Love Island’s “meet the parents” episode.

The reality TV show comes to an end on Monday (1 August), with Sunday (31 July) night’s penultimate episode seeing the islanders reunited with their families for the first time and able to introduce them to their new partners.

While fans had expected that Gemma’s famous father Michael would visit the villa, the former footballer had previously shut down speculation that he would be appearing on the show.

However, Gemma’s mum Louise did pay her daughter a visit in the villa, where she revealed how Michael felt about Gemma’s time on Love Island.

Asked by Gemma how he felt she had handled herself on the show, Louise told her: “Honestly he is really proud of you, really proud.”

Recommended

She added: “They’re all loving watching you, they’re missing you like mad.”

Despite Covid-19 restrictions no longer being in place, the families weren’t able to touch the islanders during their reunions, which frustrated fans.

Gemma was visited by her mum Louise in the villa

(ITV)

During Sunday’s episode, Paige and Adam were dumped from the villa ahead of the final after voting least compatible by the public and their fellow islanders.

Monday night’s final will now see Gemma and Luca, Indiyah and Dami, Tasha and Andrew and Ekin-Su and Davide compete to be named series champions and win £50,000.

Love Island concludes tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in