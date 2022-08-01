Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email

Michael Owen is “really proud” of daughter Gemma despite not appearing in Love Island’s “meet the parents” episode.

The reality TV show comes to an end on Monday (1 August), with Sunday (31 July) night’s penultimate episode seeing the islanders reunited with their families for the first time and able to introduce them to their new partners.

While fans had expected that Gemma’s famous father Michael would visit the villa, the former footballer had previously shut down speculation that he would be appearing on the show.

However, Gemma’s mum Louise did pay her daughter a visit in the villa, where she revealed how Michael felt about Gemma’s time on Love Island.

Asked by Gemma how he felt she had handled herself on the show, Louise told her: “Honestly he is really proud of you, really proud.”

She added: “They’re all loving watching you, they’re missing you like mad.”

Despite Covid-19 restrictions no longer being in place, the families weren’t able to touch the islanders during their reunions, which frustrated fans.

Gemma was visited by her mum Louise in the villa (ITV)

During Sunday’s episode, Paige and Adam were dumped from the villa ahead of the final after voting least compatible by the public and their fellow islanders.

Monday night’s final will now see Gemma and Luca, Indiyah and Dami, Tasha and Andrew and Ekin-Su and Davide compete to be named series champions and win £50,000.

Love Island concludes tonight at 9pm on ITV2.