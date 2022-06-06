Liveupdated1654524676

Love Island 2022 – live: Launch show twist revealed by ITV as contestants enter new villa

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 06 June 2022 15:11
Meet every contestant from this year's Love Island

It only feels like yesterday that Millie and Liam won Love Island in August 2021.

But tonight (6 June), the ITV2 series is returning with a new batch of contestants who will enter the Spanish villa in the hopes of finding romance or, at the very least, getting a nice suntan.

Fans of the show – or those deciding to get involved for the first time – are preparing to meet the hopefuls, who will be introduced by presenter Laura Whitmore and narrator Iain Sterling.

One thing’s for certain; the launch episode will take on a different form. In a new clip, it’s revealed that the public will choose which contestants couple up as opposed to the contestants themselves.

Find all the updates from the build-up to the launch show below

1654524595

Hello, and welcome to our blog for the launch of Love Island – words that, depending on your stance, will either make you jump for joy or groan in disappointment)

Jacob Stolworthy6 June 2022 15:09

