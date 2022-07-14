Love Island viewers convinced of same Luca detail after Michael Owen comment

Love Island viewers couldn’t hep but highlight a comment made by Luca Bish in the latest episode.

Luca has been in a couple with Gemma Owen since the first week of the series, and in Wednesday night’s episode (13 July), they ventured outside the villa for a date.

Much of the attention surrounding the series when it first began surrounded Gemma due to the identity of her father – former professional footballer Michael Owen.

Viewers anticipated the other contestants finding this out, and expected to be shown the moment once it happened. So far, Gemma has only spoken about Michael briefly, to the girls as well as new arrivals who know who she is having watched the show on the outside before joining.

While it seems unlikely Luca wouldn’t have known up until this point, the fishmonger from Brighton officially revealed that he does know who Gemma’s dad is in the latest episode.

Talking about their family on the outside, Gemma told Luca: “You have got similar humour to my dad to be fair.”

To this, Luca responded: “If only I can kick a ball the same as him.”

Fans picked up on the brief line, with many asking on Twitter when exactly Luca found out and asking to be pointed to the episode when it happened.

“How did I miss that? Can someone show me his reaction?” one viewer asked, with another writing: “HANG ON…LUCA KNOWS GEMMAS DAD IS MICHAEL OWEN??? WHAT EPISODE DID I MISS.”

‘Love Island’ contestant Gemma Owen (ITV)

However, ex-contestant Ikenna recently revealed on discussion show Aftersun that they all discovered the fact days into the series – only producers decided not to show it on screen.

Meanwhile, other viewers couldn’t help but notice Luca’s evident excitement over the prospect of meeting the footballer. Many joked that Luca seemed more enthusiastic by this than exploring things with Gemma after they leave the show.

Commenting on whether he’d appear on a forthcoming episode in which the contestants’ parents enter the villa, Michael said: “My wife will do that duty.”

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.