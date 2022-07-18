Love Island star Luca Bish’s family have apologised on his behalf following his behaviour during the movie night challenge.

During Sunday (17 July) night’s show, the fishmonger was “exposed” after the girls were shown footage of him encouraging the other boys to be unfaithful while the girls were at Casa Amor.

Luca was shown telling Andrew to kiss Coco, before asking him: “Tasha, who?”

In another, he watched and cheered as Dami kissed Summer, despite the microbiologist being paired up with Indiyah.

On Monday (18 July), Luca’s family shared a post to Instagram Stories saying that they did not condone his behaviour.

“I want to apologise on behalf of Luca for his insensitive reaction on last night’s episode,” they wrote. “I know that when he watches it back, he will be embarrassed and deeply apologetic.

Luca’s family shared their statement (Luca Bish/Instagram)

“We as his family don’t condone his behaviour, but we do understand he is in an intense environment where his emotions are heightened. Last night was not reflective of the boy we all know and love at home.”

They continued: “Please be aware death threats and nasty comments totally overstep the mark and [are] something we as a family should not have to endure.”

They then explained that the comments had been turned off on Luca’s page going forward.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.