Love Island: Luca’s family apologise on his behalf for ‘insensitive’ behaviour during movie night challenge
Female islanders accused Luca of ‘egging everyone on so he can come out squeaky clean’ in Sunday’s episode
Love Island star Luca Bish’s family have apologised on his behalf following his behaviour during the movie night challenge.
During Sunday (17 July) night’s show, the fishmonger was “exposed” after the girls were shown footage of him encouraging the other boys to be unfaithful while the girls were at Casa Amor.
Luca was shown telling Andrew to kiss Coco, before asking him: “Tasha, who?”
In another, he watched and cheered as Dami kissed Summer, despite the microbiologist being paired up with Indiyah.
On Monday (18 July), Luca’s family shared a post to Instagram Stories saying that they did not condone his behaviour.
“I want to apologise on behalf of Luca for his insensitive reaction on last night’s episode,” they wrote. “I know that when he watches it back, he will be embarrassed and deeply apologetic.
“We as his family don’t condone his behaviour, but we do understand he is in an intense environment where his emotions are heightened. Last night was not reflective of the boy we all know and love at home.”
They continued: “Please be aware death threats and nasty comments totally overstep the mark and [are] something we as a family should not have to endure.”
They then explained that the comments had been turned off on Luca’s page going forward.
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies