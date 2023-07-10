Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Maya Jama was forced to shut down booing audience members on Love Island’s sister show Aftersun.

The ITV2 dating show is heading into its sixth week, with Sunday (9 July) night’s episode featuring the explosive Movie Night challenge.

In the game, a favourite among viewers due to its reputation for creating drama among the contestants, the islanders are shown previously unseen footage of each other’s exploits in the villa.

After Catherine shocked viewers by returning from Casa Amor with new man Elom, while her former partner Scott remained loyal to her, Movie Night saw Scott watch as Catherine kissed Elom, with the other girls supporting her.

Discussing the events at both Casa Amor and Movie Night on Love Island’s live companion show Aftersun on Sunday, presenter Jama brought up Catherine’s actions.

“Catherine, who coupled up with Elom, did we expect–” she began, only to be interrupted by booing members of the live audience.

“Oh no,” Jama said, with guest Jordan Stephens saying: “You can’t boo her.”

“Hey hey hey, I’m anti-booing anyone, alright?” Jama said. “We don’t see everything, OK? Let’s be nice.”

Responding to Jama’s comments at home, one viewer wrote: “Not the public booing Catherine and Maya defending her.”

“Y’all I’m watching Love Island: Aftersun, the way the crowd just BOOED after Maya said Catherine name. Yeah she not winning this show, I hope you Catherine stan know this,” another tweeted.

One tweet read: “Naaa maya should of [sic] called Catherine out.”

Movie Night saw other major revelations in the villa, including Montel’s fling with Tink in Casa Amor. Montel stuck with partner Leah, but was criticised by the boys, who sided with Leah after seeing his actions play out.

“Why do you always try to make your friends laugh? It’s not funny,” Leah said, with the male islanders booing Montel.

The challenge also caused tension for Ella and Tyrique, who first coupled up on day one. Tyrique fumed as he watched Ouzy massage and kiss Ella in Casa Amor, days before she returned back with the model.

The female islanders, however, were also left fuming after watching Tyrique encouraging the boys to be unfaithful while they were away at Casa Amor.

Love Island airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.