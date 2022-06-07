Love Island is back on our screens for a new series – and things are already hotting up.

The ITV2 dating show returned to our screens on Monday (6 June), with a new group of gorgeous people heading into the villa in search of romance.

The episode featured the arrival of the first bombshell of the series, Davide Sanclimenti. Davide was told he had 24 hours to pick which girl he wanted to couple up with, deciding in the end of Tuesday (7 June) night’s show to go for Gemma Owen.

Liam Llewellyn then received a text telling him that there would be a recoupling at the end of the week, with the islander not picked being dumped.

While it seemed like a boy would be the first to go, a twist was then revealed, as the audience was introduced to two new bombshells.

One of them is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, an actor from Essex.

The 27-year-old says that she’s looking for a spark with someone, explaining: “I’m looking for that real genuine spark and they just see me as me. I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings.”

For Ekin-Su, brains come first in a man and she has no time for “cockiness”.

“I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains,” she said. “I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats... I’m looking for a serious man and a serious relationship.”

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2.