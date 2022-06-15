Love Island: More than 200 Ofcom complaints made by viewers over Gemma and Davide age gap

Some viewers took issue with the eight-year age gap between contestants

Nicole Vassell
Wednesday 15 June 2022 12:31
Love Island: Gemma says Ekin-Su can shove patronising comments ‘up your a**’

Love Island has received over 200 complaints from viewers so far, with many relating to the age gap between contestants Gemma and Davide.

Gemma, a 19-year-old international dressage rider, and Italian business owner Davide, 27, were in a couple for much of the first week of the show.

However, many fans felt uncomfortable with their relationship, due to their eight-year difference in age.

A total of167 Ofcom complaints were made for the 7 June episode, in which the viewers saw the contestants kiss.

Later, on Sunday (12 June), viewers made a further 93 complaints to the broadcasting regulator, with many of them linked to the pairing.

When approached by The Independent for comment, a representative for ITV clarified that Ofcom is not investigating the complaints made.

“The show has always been open to those over 18,” they said.

Gemma and Davide in the show’s first week

(ITV)

One episode saw Gemma and Davide discussing their age gap themselves. After Davide asked whether she was “bothered” by him being “much older”, Gemma noted that she wasn’t, and that she’d dated older men in the past.

“It's not an issue for me at all,” she explained. “I feel like if it was, I wouldn't have wanted to get to know you in the first place. And as I've said, I've been speaking to guys and seeing guys who are much older than me.”

After the recoupling on Friday night’s (10 June) episode, the contestants are no longer in a partnership. Gemma is now with Luca, 23, while Davide is coupled up with Ekin-Su, who is also 27.

You can read The Independent’s review of the latest Love Island episode here.

