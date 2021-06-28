The Love Island formula for getting rich quick has become very familiar over the years: many contestants leave the villa, sign modelling contracts, become influencers, and start earning their millions.

Ahead of the return of the reality series, we’ve compiled a list of the Love Island contestants who have achieved the most financial success.

Spoiler alert: winning the show doesn’t necessarily help.

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland

The couple who met on Love Island in 2016 and got married in 2018 recently revealed they have earned the most out of all the former Islanders, with a joint fortune of £4.5m since appearing on the show.

Bowen earned his money modelling for BoohooMAN, Gym King and Hype in deals worth around £200,000 and also took home more than £700,000 from club appearances.

Buckland has earned around £200,000 from TV presenting duties, including TLC’s Second Chance Dresses, and also released a MissPap clothing range and modelled for Rocky Star.

Dani Dyer

The daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer has an estimated net worth of £2.2m from deals with Cadbury and In the Style, and reportedly charges up to £15,000 for an Instagram post.

She signed a book deal and released What Would Dani Do? in 2019, which was marketed as a “guide to living your best life”.

Amber Gill

In third place is 2019 winner Amber Gill, who is reportedly worth around £2m.

After leaving the villa she signed a £1m deal with Miss Pap and is thought to have made the rest of her money through social media.

Megan Barton-Hanson

The fourth richest is estimated to be Megan Barton-Hanson with £2m. She became a sponsor for Pretty Little Thing after Love Island and is an ambassador for lingerie brand Ann Summers. She also runs a successful OnlyFans account.

Amber Davies

Davies, who starred on the show in 2017, is reportedly the fifth wealthiest with a fortune of around £1.7m.

She has been acting since her stint on reality TV, with a role in the West End musical 9 to 5. Davies also partnered with Motel Rocks.

Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes

These two favourites from the 2017 series are thought to be the sixth richest, with respective fortunes of around £1.4m.

Since Love Island, Cetinay has appeared on Dancing on Ice and Hughes has had partnerships with Topshop and Carphone Warehouse.